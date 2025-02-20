Updated 08:02 IST, February 20th 2025
'Difficult Day' for Israel LIVE: Hamas To Return Bodies of 4 Hostages Today Including an Infant
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Hamas to return bodies of four Israeli hostages, including journalist Oded Lifshitz and three members of Bibas family on Thursday. This move follows a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas made in January. Despite this deal, the conflict in Gaza has persisted, claiming over 46,000 lives.
Bodies of Four Hostages Held by Hamas Set to Be Returned on Thursday, Including Oded Lifshitz
A Hamas chief negotiator announced in a speech on Tuesday that the militant group will release the remains of four Israeli hostages to Israel later this week, including the three remaining members of the Bibas family.
Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire deal in January to pause the devastating war in Gaza. However, efforts to end the deadly conflict have faced ongoing challenges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump warned that military operations in the Gaza Strip would resume unless all hostages held there are released.
Hamas Says 'All Four Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Including 9-Month-Old Infant and 4-Year-Old Brother
'Difficult Day for Israel': Netanyahu as Hamas to Return Bodies of 4 Hostages
