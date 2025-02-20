'Difficult Day' for Israel LIVE: Hamas To Return Bodies of 4 Hostages Today Including an Infant | Image: AP

Bodies of Four Hostages Held by Hamas Set to Be Returned on Thursday, Including Oded Lifshitz

A Hamas chief negotiator announced in a speech on Tuesday that the militant group will release the remains of four Israeli hostages to Israel later this week, including the three remaining members of the Bibas family.

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire deal in January to pause the devastating war in Gaza. However, efforts to end the deadly conflict have faced ongoing challenges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump warned that military operations in the Gaza Strip would resume unless all hostages held there are released.