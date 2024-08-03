Published 21:20 IST, August 3rd 2024
Haniyeh Killing: World Stares At New War As US Deploys Warship Amid Lurking Iran Response
With US ramping up deployment of warships, fighter jets in the Middle East, speculations are on rise that Israel-Iran may got to war after Haniyeh's killing.
Reported by: Republic Desk
US increases military deployment in Middle East as world stares at new Israel-Iran war | Representational image | Image: AP
