  Home /
  World /
  • Haniyeh Killing: World Stares At New War As US Deploys Warship Amid Lurking Iran Response

Published 21:20 IST, August 3rd 2024

Haniyeh Killing: World Stares At New War As US Deploys Warship Amid Lurking Iran Response

With US ramping up deployment of warships, fighter jets in the Middle East, speculations are on rise that Israel-Iran may got to war after Haniyeh's killing.

Reported by: Republic Desk
US increases military deployment in Middle East as world stares at new Israel-Iran war
US increases military deployment in Middle East as world stares at new Israel-Iran war | Representational image | Image: AP
21:20 IST, August 3rd 2024