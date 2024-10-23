sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Harris Says She's Ready if Trump Tries to Prematurely Declare Victory, Isn't Worried About Sexism

Published 06:31 IST, October 23rd 2024

Harris Says She's Ready if Trump Tries to Prematurely Declare Victory, Isn't Worried About Sexism

Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her team is prepared to challenge Donald Trump if he tries to prematurely declare victory in the 2024 election

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harris says Trump is 'cruel' as she spotlights abortion restrictions in Georgia during early voting
Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her team is prepared to challenge Donald Trump if he tries to prematurely declare victory in the 2024 election | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:31 IST, October 23rd 2024