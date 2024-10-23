Published 09:27 IST, October 23rd 2024
Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Likely Successor, Eliminated: Israel Military
Hashem was the cousin of Hassan Nasrallah, the former leader of Hezbollah, and had a significant influence on decision-making within Hezbollah.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah Successor, Eliminated: Israel Military | Image: AP
