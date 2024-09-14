Published 15:19 IST, September 14th 2024
Hawaii Wildfire Victims Made It Just Blocks Before Becoming Trapped by Flames, Report Says
The wind pushed flames from house to house as a group of neighbors tried to escape their blazing subdivision.All six perished just blocks from their homes.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
hotos of victims are displayed under white crosses at a memorial for victims of wildfire | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:19 IST, September 14th 2024