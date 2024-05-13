Advertisement

Washington: Amid the ongoing pro-Palestine protests in the United States, Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden claiming that he has surrendered the college campuses to "jihadist freaks" and "anti-American extremists."

Speaking to a huge crowd in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump said that if he was the President he wouldn't have allowed "violent radicals" to take over US colleges and would have immediately deported those spreading "anti-Americanism," ANI reported.

"When I'm president, we will not allow our colleges to be taken over by violent radicals. And if you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism or anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you. You'll be out of that school."

Further launching a scathing attack on US President Biden, Trump said, "He (Biden) is surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadist freaks and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag."

"They want to tear down every single place they go. They want to rip down our flag. The chaos and violence happening on our college campuses right now is all because Crooked Joe Biden doesn't know what the hell he's doing. Joe is weak," he added.

The former president further claimed that Biden is running a "radicalised" Democratic Party, with "the very same people who are funding the violent campus uprisings are also funding Joe Biden's campaign."

Tightening his attack on the President, Trump continued that Biden is surrounded by fascists around the Oval Office. "He's not doing a very good at cheating on elections. He doesn't stand up to our enemies abroad. And he does not stand up to the extremists in his own party, the Democratic Party is becoming radicalised. It's becoming radical left, and they're going to lose our country," he said.