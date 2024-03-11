'He is Wrong,' says Netanyahu in Response to Biden's Criticism

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has staunchly defended his nation's war strategy in Gaza, pushing back against recent criticism from U.S. President Joe Biden, asserting that his policies enjoy majority support among Israelis.

The exchange underscores a growing divide between the two leaders amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

What exactly did Netanyahu say?

In response to President Biden's remarks on MSNBC, where he expressed concern that Netanyahu's approach was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel," Netanyahu expressed confusion, telling Politico that he didn't understand Biden's stance. "But if he meant that I am pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis and that this hurts the interests of Israel — he is wrong on both counts," Netanyahu asserted. "These are policies supported by the majority of Israelis....to say that these are my private policies is false," he emphasized.

However, despite Netanyahu's assertions, recent weeks have seen some public discontent in Israel, with thousands taking to the streets in anti-government protests, as per a report from Haaretz. President Biden's remarks signal a subtle shift in U.S. policy towards Israel, with the Biden administration expressing concerns about potential civilian casualties and urging restraint. It is worth adding that Biden's stance is influenced by the upcoming U.S. elections. Many sections of the Democratic base are unhappy with Biden, due to his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden doesn't want Israel to expand military operations to Rafah

In a notable moment, Biden was caught on a hot mic referencing a forthcoming meeting with Netanyahu, stating it would be a "come-to-Jesus meeting" regarding the situation in Gaza. The Biden administration has specifically expressed apprehension about Israel's plans to expand military operations into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, with Biden labeling it a "red line."

Netanyahu, however, remains resolute in his intentions, affirming Israel's determination to move into Rafah despite Biden's concerns. "You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn't happen again. Never happens again," Netanyahu asserted.

The confrontation highlights the complex dynamics between the U.S. and Israel, as well as the challenges of navigating the ongoing conflict in Gaza amidst differing perspectives on strategy and approach.