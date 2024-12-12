'He's Such an Insufferable Tool': Musk Slams Trudeau Over His 'Proud Feminist' Remark

Washington: Elon Musk took a swipe at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his 'proud feminist' remark, calling him an "insufferable tool" who 'won't be in power for much longer.

A user in a post on X shared a video of Trudeau where the Canadian PM claimed to be a feminist and called out the US for not electing its first female president.

The user posted, "There are no words, no sentiments, no non-verbal cues, no telepathic communications that can capture the extent to which this individual is grotesque."

In response to this, Musk said, "He’s such an insufferable tool. Won’t be in power for much longer."

'A Proud Feminist': Trudeau

After US President-elect Donald Trump ribbed Trudeau, referring to him as 'governor' of the 'Great State of Canada,' the Canadian PM called the recent presidential polls a setback for women's progress in America.

Speaking at an event, Trudeau said, "It wasn’t supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president."

"Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack, overtly and subtly. And I want you to know that I am, and always will be, a proud feminist," he added.

Trump Calls Trudeau as 'Governor' of the 'Great State of Canada'

President-elect Donald Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor" in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform. This remark, made over a week after a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seems to inaccurately suggest that Trudeau holds a position similar to the head of a U.S. state, rather than his actual role as Prime Minister of Canada.

The dinner meeting on November 30, which took place after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew in from Ottawa, came shortly after a warning from Donald Trump. Trump had threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports unless Canada took action against immigrants attempting to cross its southern border.