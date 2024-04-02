×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Heartbreaking: 'Dunkin Duck' Munchkin Dies, Internet Users Weep After Owner Shares The Sad News

Viral: Krissy Ellis, the owner officially verified the death of the beloved duck on the internet following a prolonged illness.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Munchkin The Dunkin Duck Dies
Munchkin The Dunkin Duck Dies | Image:Instagram
Viral: The renowned "Dunkin Duck," Munchkin, has passed away. The tragic news of Munchkin's passing was announced by his owner, Krissy Ellis, on her official Dunkin Ducks Facebook. Ellis posted on Instagram and wrote - "If love could have saved her, she would've lived forever." Ellis wrote further, “Unfortunately I’m writing this post with more questions than answers. Munchkin passed away at the vet today. We did everything we could. I don’t think there are words that could accurately describe my sadness right now. I feel numb.”

Ellis also disclosed the passing of Brownie, another of her Dunkin Ducks, last month. "Brownie was sick since the day I got her. She came to me underweight and with an abscess under her eye. My veterinarian and the vet techs all worked so hard for her," stated Ellis.

Munchkin, also referred to as the "Dunkin Duck," gained popularity after repeatedly going viral while enjoying her cool Dunkin Donuts drinks. "I'm really out of words… i'm deeply sorry for your loss, munchkin irradiated so much joy and love, thanks to you and her i learn that ducks wag their tails out of joy the same way as dogs do!!! Sending her and you so much love, i really hope she is resting easy…" stated one user in the comments section. Although some speculate that this might have been an April Fools' joke, Ellis officially verified the death of the beloved duck on the internet following a prolonged illness.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:34 IST

