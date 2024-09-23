sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Heartfelt Moment: Prince Harry Tears Up Recalling Mum Diana at an Event Without Meghan

Published 22:15 IST, September 23rd 2024

Heartfelt Moment: Prince Harry Tears Up Recalling Mum Diana at an Event Without Meghan

. "I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, not just you, but all of the winners," Harry said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Royal Family Breaks Two-Year Silence on Prince Harry’s 40th Birthday: A New Chapter?
"I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, not just you, but all of the winners," Harry said. | Image: @KensingtonRoyal
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:15 IST, September 23rd 2024