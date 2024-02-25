English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Heartrending Moment: Male Koala's Emotional Farewell to Companion Sparks Global Empathy

Male koala mourns loss of companion; viral video captures heartbreaking scene. Koala Rescue confirms male's health, seeks emotional healing.

Animals or humans showing emotions after losing loved ones remain the same in both ṭhe cases. And in recent social media, we see a heartbreaking scene where a male koala is mourning the loss of his companion. The video was posted by a Koala Rescue page on Instagram, which is a South Australian animal charity. 

They got a call from the public, who told them that they found a koala on the base of a tree. After reaching the location, they found a deceased adult female koala being hugged by an adult male koala sitting beside her. The male one was holding the body of her companion. This viral video of a male koala hugging his other half was emotional and heartbreaking for everyone. 



Koala Rescue has taken custody of both koalas, confirming the male's health as robust before reintroducing him to his natural habitat. Despite thorough examination, the cause of the female koala's demise remains elusive, with no apparent indicators of illness or injury.

The tragic event has elicited a global outpouring of empathy, with numerous individuals expressing sorrow over the male koala's bereavement and offering hopes for his emotional healing.
 

