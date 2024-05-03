Advertisement

Viral: The situation of thirsty animals trying to escape the oppressive heat has gotten worse as the desert region is gripped by summer's intense heat and dry weather. An adorable video that was captured on camera in this challenging time goes viral and highlights how crucial it is to lend a helping hand to other animals.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by the account "AMAZlNGNATURE," shows how a truck driver out of compassion helps a dehydrated camel that is left abandoned in the midst of a road. A tired camel is shown in the video sitting by the side of the road, obviously showing indications of great fatigue and thirst. The truck driver acts without delay after observing the animal's terrible situation. Carrying a bottle of water, he walks up to the animal and softly fills its mouth with water, making it drink and feel better.

Truck driver provides water to thirsty camel in the middle of desert. pic.twitter.com/jrPNkQLwIB — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE)

With over 16 million views and 2.5 thousand likes, the touching video has gone viral quite rapidly. Online users showered the comments area with appreciation for the driver's kind deed, recognizing his part in preserving the camel's life.

Camels have developed a number of fascinating adaptations to help them survive in hot and dry environments. Among these are the capacity to swiftly consume huge amounts of water and the capacity to go for extended periods of time without drinking any. In three minutes, an average camel can down 200 liters (53 gallons) of water. This could be the source of the myth that camels have water storage in their hump. The water must go someplace, after all. In actuality, the water enters the animal's circulatory and digestive systems.