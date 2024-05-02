Advertisement

Beijing: A highway collapse incident in southern China claimed 36 lives, authorities said on Thursday. Attributed to heavy rains, the 17.9-metre long stretch of the highway collapsed at around 2am on Wednesday, resulting in cars tumbling down a slope.

News agency AP citing the Meizhou city government reported that 23 vehicles have been found lying in a pit following the collapse incident whereas around 30 others suffered injuries.

Advertisement

Parts of Guangdong province experienced record rains and flooding in the past two weeks, as well as hail. Besides, five people lost their lives as a tornado ripped through Guangzhou, last weekend.

Some villages in Meizhou were flooded in early April, and the city witnessed heavy rain recently. The ground beneath the highway seemed to have caved in, pulling down the highway stretch. The local media quoted witnesses as saying that they heard a loud noise and saw a wide hole open up behind them after driving past the section just before it collapsed.

Advertisement

Visuals from the spot showed smoke and fire at the scene, with highway guardrails slanting down into the flames. A pile of blackened cars could be seen on the slope leading down from the highway.

(With AP Inputs)