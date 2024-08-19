Published 16:42 IST, August 19th 2024
Heavy Rains hit Pakistan, Deaths From Flash Floods and Downpours Jump to 209 Since July
Flash floods triggered by the latest spell of monsoon rains flooded streets in southern Pakistan and blocked a key highway in the north, officials said Monday, as the death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 209 since July 1.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Flashfloods in Pakistan | Image: AP
16:42 IST, August 19th 2024