Published 16:42 IST, August 19th 2024

Heavy Rains hit Pakistan, Deaths From Flash Floods and Downpours Jump to 209 Since July

Flash floods triggered by the latest spell of monsoon rains flooded streets in southern Pakistan and blocked a key highway in the north, officials said Monday, as the death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 209 since July 1.

Flashfloods in Pakistan
Flashfloods in Pakistan | Image: AP
