Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram – As Russia witnesses its 2024 Presidential Elections, the Russian nationals residing in Kerala cast their votes miles away from their home country. According to ANI, the polling station was arranged at the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation, Russian House, in Thiruvananthapuram. Ratheesh Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia and Director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram noted that they have arranged the polling for the Russian presidential elections for the third time. He went on to express his gratitude to the Russian citizens in Kerala for cooperating in the polling process.

“This is the third time the Consulate of the Russian Federation is hosting polling for the Russian presidential elections. This is actually for Russian nationalists staying here and also for the tourists. We are happy to associate with the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation,” Nair said in an interview with ANI. “I am very grateful to the Russian citizens in Kerala for their cooperation and enthusiasm to cast votes in the process of electing their new president,” he added. Russia is conducting presidential polls from March 15 to 17. In light of this Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) approved only three candidates to oppose the Russian leader. The three candidates contesting against Putin are Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party and Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party. All three men have openly stated that they are not against Russia's military action against Ukraine.

Advertisement

Russian nationals expressed gratitude

Meanwhile, a Russian national named Ulia told ANI that they are thankful to the Russian house and consulate general in India for providing the facilities for them to cast their votes. “Everyone who came today is Russian citizens either residing permanently in India or are visiting tourists. Everybody is thankful and happy to come here and participate in the election, which is very important for every citizen. This is our responsibility,” she told ANI. “So, we are thankful to the Russian house and the consulate general in India from Chennai for providing this chance,” she furthered. Sergey Azurov, Senior Consul General in Chennai, also mentioned that efforts have been taken to ensure that the voting is conducted in accordance with the framework of Russian presidential elections. “We are organizing preliminary voting in the framework of presidential elections. We are here to provide an opportunity for the citizens of Russian federations living in India,” he added.