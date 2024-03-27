×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Hezbollah Launches Rockets Following Israeli Strikes, Escalating Tensions

Hezbollah has retaliated against Israel with a barrage of rockets aimed at Kiryet Shmona, an Israeli town near the border.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Israel
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Lebanon's Hezbollah has retaliated against Israel with a barrage of rockets aimed at Kiryet Shmona, an Israeli town near the border, in response to deadly Israeli airstrikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon. The exchange comes amidst heightened tensions following recent clashes between the two sides.

According to reports from The Guardian, the cross-border escalation stems from Israel's strikes on Hebbariyeh, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals. These strikes targeted Hezbollah's emergency and relief center within the village, raising tensions in the already volatile region.

Here is what you need to know

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, has condemned the Israeli strikes on Hebbariyeh, asserting that such actions constitute a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty. The group has also accused Israel of previous attacks that resulted in the deaths of medical personnel and rescue workers, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Risk of escalation looms large 

In response to the Israeli airstrikes, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets towards Kiryet Shmona, escalating the conflict further. While there has been no immediate reaction from Israel regarding the Hezbollah strikes, the situation remains tense with the potential for further escalation.

Both Israel and Hezbollah have expressed reluctance for an all-out war. However, the recent exchange of fire underscores the fragility of the situation and the potential for further violence in the region.

Tuesday's Israeli airstrikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon had previously resulted in the deaths of three Hezbollah terrorists. Israel has also acknowledged these strikes, further fueling tensions between the two adversaries.

As the situation unfolds, the international community closely watches developments in the region, hoping for a de-escalation of hostilities.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

