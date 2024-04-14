×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Hezbollah Paves Way For Iran Attack? Fires Dozens of Rockets to Weaken Israel's Iron Dome

Hezbollah fired dozens of missiles at Israel with the motto to diminish the Jewish nation's Iron Dome, weakening the Israel Defence Force (IDF) dome system.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Hezbollah Paves Way For Iran Attack? Fires Rockets on Israel
Hezbollah reportedly fired almost 40 missiles on Northern Israel with the motto to diminish the Jewish nation's Iron Dome. | Image:X
  • 3 min read
Tel Aviv: Hours after Lebanon-based Hezbollah reportedly fired almost 40 missiles on Northern Israel with the motto to diminish the Jewish nation's Iron Dome to weaken the Israel Defence Force (IDF) system, the latter retaliated by striking some buildings used by the terror group in Lebanon's Ayta ash-Shab, the Times of Israel reported. 

Furthermore, Israel also hit another building in Taybeh belonging to the group. The Israeli defence also claimed to have shot down to-laden drones launched by Hezbollah at northern Israel.

'Prepared and Know How to Deal With Each Threat'

In a post on social media, X, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, "We have been at war for the past six months, and have faced all types of threat elements that exist. Our defence is prepared and knows how to deal with each threat individually. Along with defence, we are also ready to attack with a variety of capabilities and know how to act in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel."

"A short time ago, the Chief of Staff's assessment of the situation was completed together with the commander of the Central Command of the United States Army. We are conducting a joint assessment of the situation in order to make sure that the coordination between us is close," he added.

The spokesperson further urged people to be on alert and be prepared, saying, "I emphasize that at this stage there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command. If there is a change, we will update immediately. Yes, it is true to say that the coming days require us to be alert and prepared. I know this situation raises many questions, so we will update regularly. All the instructions for conduct during a warning or emergency situation are detailed on the Home Front Command website. We have some of the best defense capabilities in the world, but they are not airtight. Follow the instructions of the Home Front Command - we will update you on any changes immediately."

Concluding his post, Hagari said, "Iran's behaviour throughout the war escalates the situation in the Middle East and undermines security stability. We will know how to act wherever we are required."

On April 12, the Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel with both rocket launches and falling debris from interception attempts. The Lebanese terror group claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage in Galilee Panhandle.  Amid the attack, sirens sounded and no injuries have been reported.

These developments come amid escalating tensions between Israel-Iran in the aftermath of the Israeli strikes on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which prompted a strong response of 'revenge' from  Tehran.

(Inputs from agencies)

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

