Hezbollah Media Relations Chief Killed in Israeli Strike in Central Beirut
The main spokesman for Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group was killed in the first Israeli airstrike on central Beirut in more than a month on Sunday, an official with the militant group told The Associated Press.
Hezbollah's Main Spokesman Killed in Israeli Strike in Central Beirut | Image: X
