Hezbollah Targets Military Base Near Haifa After Israeli Strike in Beirut killing 37
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced that it fired a barrage of missiles at a military base deep inside Israel early Sunday
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Image: Republic
