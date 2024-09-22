sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Hezbollah Targets Military Base Near Haifa After Israeli Strike in Beirut killing 37

Published 06:53 IST, September 22nd 2024

Hezbollah Targets Military Base Near Haifa After Israeli Strike in Beirut killing 37

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced that it fired a barrage of missiles at a military base deep inside Israel early Sunday

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hezbollah Launches Rocket on Israel
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced that it fired a barrage of missiles at a military base deep inside Israel early Sunday | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

06:53 IST, September 22nd 2024