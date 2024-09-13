Published 19:34 IST, September 13th 2024
High Court Blocks UK's First New Coal Mine in 30 Years
A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
Representative image. | Image: AP
