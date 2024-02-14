Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

“Highway Or Skyway?” Viral Video Shows Van Crossing A Valley With Rope In Nepal

Viral video from Nepal shows a van crossing a valley on rope, dubbed "public transport," sparking humour and curiosity online.

Garvit Parashar
Van Crossing A Valley With Rope In Nepal
Van Crossing A Valley With Rope In Nepal | Image:X: @cooltechtipz
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
We all know the ways of public transport, which are roads, airlines, and waterways. And the concept of flying cars is also going to take place in the future. But Nepal has cracked the code of flying cars. 

A video has gone viral in which a van or traveller is connected with a rope on its roof between two parts of a valley. It is more like a ropeway, but with a tempo traveller instead of a cabin. In this video, a man pushes the tempo traveller to send it to the other part. The vehicle, which is attached to the rope on its roof, slides on the rope to reach the other part. 

This video is shared by an X handle named @cooltechtipz. The caption of this post is “Public transport in Nepal.” 

This viral video has 1.78 lakh views and many comments. Some of the comments are also very funny. 

One user wrote, “Public transport needs another transport to transport the public.” A second user wrote, “Every day is a death-defying road in Nepal.” Another user wrote, “I've always wondered how they got the cables from one side to the other…” 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

