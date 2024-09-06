Published 10:56 IST, September 6th 2024
Hindu Boy Accused of Blasphemy, Beaten to Death By Mob Inside Police Station in Bangladesh
Hindu boy who was accused of blasphemy was violently attacked and killed by a mob inside a police station, In Bangladesh
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hindu boy who was accused of blasphemy was violently attacked and killed by a mob inside a police station, In Bangladesh | Image: AP
09:20 IST, September 6th 2024