sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Hindu Boy Accused of Blasphemy, Beaten to Death By Mob Inside Police Station in Bangladesh

Published 10:56 IST, September 6th 2024

Hindu Boy Accused of Blasphemy, Beaten to Death By Mob Inside Police Station in Bangladesh

Hindu boy who was accused of blasphemy was violently attacked and killed by a mob inside a police station, In Bangladesh

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Violence
Hindu boy who was accused of blasphemy was violently attacked and killed by a mob inside a police station, In Bangladesh | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:20 IST, September 6th 2024