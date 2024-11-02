Published 14:50 IST, November 2nd 2024
Thousands of Minority Hindus in Bangladesh Rally to Demand Protection from Attacks
Tens of thousands of minority Hindus rallied Friday to demand that the interim government in Muslim-majority Bangladesh protect them from a wave of attacks
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bangladesh Hindus participate in a rally demanding that an interim government withdraw all cases against their leaders and protect them from attacks and harassment | Image: AP
Advertisement
14:50 IST, November 2nd 2024