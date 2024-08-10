sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Hindus Protests at UN Headquarters, Demand Protection for Minorities in Bangladesh

Published 13:36 IST, August 10th 2024

Hindus Protests at UN Headquarters, Demand Protection for Minorities in Bangladesh

Massive protests erupted outside the UN Headquarters in New York, protestors demanded protection for the minorities in Bangladesh amidst ongoing violence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hindus Protest Outside United Nations HQ Against Ongoing Violence in Politically Unstable Bangladesh.
Hindus Protest Outside United Nations HQ Against Ongoing Violence in Politically Unstable Bangladesh. | Image: X/@HinduACTion
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:36 IST, August 10th 2024