New York: Voicing his strong disagreement against the idea of Palestinian statehood, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, suggested that the UN had – by supporting Palestinian statehood – “backtracked on its original stance of preventing the spread of Nazi ideology”, Fox News reported. Erdan's strong remarks came after the UNSC revived the Palestinian Authority's hopes of joining the UN as a full member.

In his bid to assert that “the root of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has not changed”, Erdan sought to draw parallels at the UNGA session as he held a World War II-era photo [of Haj Amin Al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem speaking with German Chancellor Adolf Hitler] in his hands, while reportedly calling Al-Husseini "one of the founding fathers of Palestinian nationalism".

A screengrab from the video posted by Ambassador Gilad Erdan on ‘X’.

Turning the issue to a question of his country’s very ability to survive, Erdan claimed, “This is not a political conflict or a dispute over territory, but a Palestinian ambition to destroy the Jewish state and destroy the Jewish people”.

Today on the UN stage, I presented a photo of the Palestinian Mufti with Hitler and made it clear: the root of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has not changed. This is not a political conflict or a dispute over territory, but a Palestinian ambition to destroy the Jewish state… pic.twitter.com/iomJon4nZd — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) April 8, 2024

Al-Husseini, a controversial figure, was believed to be a Nazi supporter whose "anti-Semitism was well documented", according to media reports.

Reports suggest that the Grand Mufti had "pleaded with Hitler for assistance in getting rid of the British Mandate and the Jewish immigrants coming to the Holy Land. The requests, however, were reportedly "turned down".

Asserting that the “Palestinians do not meet the criteria for statehood”, Ambassador Erdan said, "The Palestinian Authority is the complete opposite of a peace-seeking entity".

On the issue of recognizing the Palestinian Authority as a UN permanent member state, I made it clear at the UN: the Palestinians do not meet the criteria for statehood! The Palestinian Authority is the complete opposite of a "peace-seeking" entity. It pays terrorists and… pic.twitter.com/UZyVyc9vRb — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) April 8, 2024

“It [Palestine] pays terrorists and murderers salaries of thousands of dollars a month, including the Hamas killers who participated in the October 7 massacre. The PA doesn’t even control Gaza and other parts of its territory. This will be a Palesti-Nazi state”, Erdan wrote in a series of posts on ‘X’.

Lambasting the UN, which, he said was breaking “the Guinness World Record for rewarding terrorism”, Erdan claimed, “If Hitler were alive, he would praise the UN, which is considering recognizing a Palesti-Nazi terror state”.

The Israel’s Ambassador further opined that if this happens, “the UN will be remembered as a body that has been hijacked by dictators and human rights violators”.

The UN breaks the Guinness World Record for rewarding terrorism. And if Hitler were alive, he would praise the UN, which is considering recognizing a Palesti-Nazi terror state. I criticized the idea and said that if this happens, the UN will be remembered as a body that has been… pic.twitter.com/QMcRelRLCw — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) April 8, 2024

The Palestinian Authority administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Its forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007, and it has no power there.

After years of failed on-and-off peace talks, the Palestinians have turned to the United Nations to fulfill their dream of an independent state. Israel says such steps are an attempt to sidestep the negotiating process. Israel’s current right-wing government is dominated by hard-liners who oppose Palestinian statehood.

Supporters of the Palestinians’ request for full membership in the United Nations asked the Security Council last week to revive the application for admission submitted in 2011. The Palestinians’ fresh bid for UN membership comes as the war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7 nears its sixth month and the unresolved decades-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict remains in the spotlight after years on the back burner.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had delivered the Palestinian Authority’s application to become the 194th member of the United Nations to then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on September 23, 2011, before addressing world leaders at the General Assembly.

(With inputs from Associated Press and Fox News)