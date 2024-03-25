×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Holi 2024: US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti Relishes Ghujiyas With ‘American Twist’ | Watch

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti celebrated his first Holi in India by relishing the famous Indian delicacy “Ghujiya” with an American twist.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti | Image:ANI/AP
New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti celebrated his first Holi in India by relishing the famous Indian delicacy “Ghujiya” with an American twist. The American diplomat shared a video of himself munching on the delicious ghujiyas as he extended Holi wishes to Indians around the world. In the video, Garcetti noted that he was eating ghujiyas with pistachios and rose water and called it a “delightful fusion”. Garcetti was appointed as the US Ambassador to India in May 2023. 

“#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti!” the American envoy wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “I’ve had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the festival of colours. #CelebrateWithUS,” he added. 

PM Modi and President Extend Holi Wishes 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to convey his Holi wishes to the Indians around the world. He referred to the citizens as “parivarjan” (extended family) in the post which he shared on the eve of the grand festival of colours. “Many happy Holi wishes to all my family members of the country. May this traditional festival decorated with colours of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you,” PM Modi wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. 

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her special greetings on Sunday. “Best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of joy and enthusiasm, Holi. This festival of harmony and harmony is a living symbol of India's priceless cultural heritage,” the Indian president wrote on X. “It is my good wish that this festival of colors further strengthens the feeling of love and brotherhood among the countrymen and brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life,” she added. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

HoliViralRepublic Digital

