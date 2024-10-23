sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Hong Kong Bars Civil Servants From Using WhatsApp, Google Drive on Office Computers

Published 15:12 IST, October 23rd 2024

Hong Kong Bars Civil Servants From Using WhatsApp, Google Drive on Office Computers

Information technology experts said companies have adopted similar policies due to increasing risks of data leaks and cybersecurity challenges.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
whatsapp
Hong Kong Bars Civil Servants From Using WhatsApp, Google Drive on Office Computers | Image: Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:12 IST, October 23rd 2024