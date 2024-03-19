×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Hong Kong Passes Controversial National Security Law to Expand Government's Power to Crush Dissent

Hong Kong leader John Lee urged legislators to push the Safeguarding National Security Bill through “at full speed."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hong Kong leader John Lee
Hong Kong leader John Lee. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hong Kong has passed a new national security law that expands the government's power to crush dissent. Hong Kong unveiled a proposed law that threatens life imprisonment for residents who “endanger national security” on Friday, deepening worries about the erosion of the city’s freedoms four years after Beijing imposed a similar law that all but wiped out public dissent.

It’s widely seen as the latest step in a crackdown on political opposition that began after the semi-autonomous Chinese city was rocked by violent pro-democracy protests in 2019. Since then, the authorities have crushed the city’s once-vibrant political culture. Many of the city’s leading pro-democracy activists have been arrested and others fled abroad. Dozens of civil society groups have been disbanded, and outspoken media outlets like Apple Daily and Stand News have been shut down.

Advertisement

Hong Kong leader John Lee has urged legislators to push the Safeguarding National Security Bill through “at full speed,” and lawmakers began debate hours after the bill was released publicly. It’s expected to pass easily, possibly in weeks, in a legislature packed with Beijing loyalists following an electoral overhaul

The proposed law will expand the government’s power to stamp challenges to its rule, targeting espionage, disclosing state secrets, and “colluding with external forces” to commit illegal acts among others. It includes tougher penalties for people convicted of working with foreign governments or organizations to break some of its provisions. The law would jail people who damage public infrastructure with the intent to endanger national security for 20 years — or life, if they collude with an external force to do so. In 2019, protesters occupied the airport and vandalized railway stations.

Advertisement

Similarly, those who commit sedition face a jail term of seven years, but colluding with an external force to carry out such acts increase that penalty to 10 years. On Thursday, an appeals court upheld a conviction for sedition against a pro-democracy activist for chanting slogans and criticizing the Beijing-imposed 2020 National Security Law during a political campaign.


 (The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

a minute ago
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

4 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi RamJyoti

Indian-Americans Hold 'Ha

6 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

13 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli On RRR

15 minutes ago
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM

15 minutes ago
Holi natural colors

holi celebrations

17 minutes ago
Climate Change

Central banks to use Gaia

18 minutes ago
Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market

Nvidia shares decline

18 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

20 minutes ago
Early Predictions For IPL 2024's Team Of The Season

Early Predictions For IPL

21 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Madame Web

21 minutes ago
Supreme Court seeks response on Ramdev Baba's plea

Patanjali summon Ramdev

23 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Where is Kate Middleton?

23 minutes ago
Noise' Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Noise payments smartwatch

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo