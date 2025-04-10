‘Hopefully Will Depart Soon’: Elon Musk Reveals New Timeline for Starship Launch

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that Starship will carry Optimus explorer robots to Mars by the end of 2026. The tech mogul took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the update, stating, “Starship will hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year with Optimus explorer robots!”

Musk’s post was in response to a Mars surface photo shared by X user Curiosity (@MAstronomers), capturing a breathtaking rover view of the Red Planet’s rocky terrain.

The update comes just a month after Musk laid out an ambitious roadmap for Mars colonization, suggesting that if robotic missions succeed, human landings could begin as early as 2029, though he admitted that 2031 is a more probable goal.

“If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely,” Musk posted last month.

A Mysterious Square on Mars

Adding more intrigue to Mars exploration, an image taken by NASA’s now-retired Mars Global Surveyor revealed a perfectly square-shaped structure roughly 3 kilometers wide. The uncanny geometric shape has sparked a wave of speculation online—from claims of alien architecture to theories of unique natural rock formations.

Musk joined the conversation with his usual curiosity-driven flair, replying to a post by podcaster Joe Rogan. The billionaire urged direct investigation: “We should send astronauts to Mars to investigate!”

Setbacks on the Road to Mars

Despite the ambitious timeline, SpaceX’s journey has not been without turbulence. In March 2025, the company's Starship spacecraft suffered a major setback during its eighth test flight. The launch started off promising, with the Super Heavy booster achieving a successful landing. But the mission ultimately ended in failure after several Raptor engines on the upper stage malfunctioned mid-flight, leading to a catastrophic explosion.

This was the second failure in just two months, underlining the technical challenges SpaceX faces as it pushes the boundaries of interplanetary travel.

The Optimus Edge

The inclusion of Optimus robots—humanoid machines developed by Tesla—marks a significant evolution in the Mars strategy. These robots are expected to serve as advanced scouts, capable of performing basic tasks and surveying Martian terrain ahead of human arrival. It’s a move that aligns with Musk’s long-term vision of establishing a self-sustaining colony on Mars.

What’s Next?