Saint Petersburg: In Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday, a passenger bus crashed into the Moyka River, resulting in the deaths of at least five people. About 20 people were on the bus when it crashed, according to the authorities. The moment the crash occurred was caught on camera by a surveillance camera. It demonstrated how the bus turned onto the bridge, collided with a vehicle, then veered off the edge and into the river.

Overload Of Work?

The incident happened when the bus driver lost control while turning from Bolshaya Morskaya Street onto the bridge. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being looked at, according to the police. However, the driver's wife claimed that he had been made to work the morning shift following a 20-hour workday. Authorities claimed that the bus driver has been taken into custody and that a criminal inquiry has been opened to determine what caused the tragedy.

Horrifying footage shows the moment a bus crashed off a bridge and into the Moyka River in Saint Petersburg, Russia.



Local media reported that at least five people died, with four “seriously injured”. Around 20 people were on board at the time of the crash.



The driver's wife… pic.twitter.com/sOAI6ztcsX — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful)

Death Toll

The collision resulted in at least five fatalities, according to the local media, and four more individuals who were "seriously injured." Emergency services from multiple agencies were there, according to Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov. In a statement posted on Telegram on Friday night, Russia's investigation agency revealed the higher death toll.

Rescue Operation

CCTV footage from the event appears to show witnesses jumping into the river in an attempt to save lives. Russian media said that Idris Gadzhiev, Muhammad Hasanov, and Shahban Jabrailov were among those who dove into the river. In a video that the authorities eventually made public, emergency personnel can be seen lifting the bus out of the river with the help of massive gear. The Emergency Ministry then declared that the rescue operations had been completed.

Located in the heart of St. Petersburg, the Potseluev Bridge is about 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) from the Hermitage Museum.