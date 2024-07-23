Published 22:16 IST, July 23rd 2024
House Committee Chief Green Asks Why Wasn't Donald Trump Moved To A Secure Location Post Attack
Green raised questions over why wasn't Trump moved to a secure location after Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly tried to assassinate him.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
House Committee Chief Green Asks Why Wasn't Donald Trump Moved To A Secure Location Post Attack | Image: AP
