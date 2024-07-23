Published 02:23 IST, July 23rd 2024
House Intelligence Chair Grills Cheatle On Iran Plot To Assassinate Trump
"Is it your testimony that the threat assessment since you’ve read this intelligence was sufficient to protect him from this threat from Iran?" Turner asked.
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
House Intelligence Chair Grills Cheatle On Iran Plot To Assassinate Trump | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
02:18 IST, July 23rd 2024