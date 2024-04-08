×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 01:31 IST

Houston Bound Boeing Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at Denver Airport

A Houston-bound Boeing-737 Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after it took off from the Denver International Airport on Sunday.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Boeing Mishap
Houston-bound Boeing-737 Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after it took off from the Denver International Airport | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Denver: In another Boeing mishap, a Houston-bound Boeing-737 Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing a few minutes after it took off from the Denver International Airport on Sunday after it was noticed that a piece of the engine cowling detached and dangled off, while the aircraft was taking off from the airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was bound for Houston in Texas. The incident was captured by a passenger on his mobile phone following which the video went viral on social media.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the engine part is dangling off mid-air, as the passenger kept filming the incident.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the aircraft safely returned to the Denver International Airport, and no injuries have been reported. After the incident, the FAA has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

This is not the first that the Boeing aircraft has shown malfunction. Earlier this month, a Boeing 787 flight from Denver to London had reportedly developed a crack in its windshield pushing the pilot to divert the plane to the Chicago Airport.

Advertisement

It is being said that the course was changed about an hour into the flight, following which the plane safely landed at the Chicago O’Hare Airport.

Advertisement

In December 2023, a Norse Atlantic flight from Orlando to London had to keep continuing despite a crack in the windshield, as per reports. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 01:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Boeing Mishap

Denver Emergency Landing

an hour ago
Jayesh Rana

Jayesh Rana in focus

an hour ago
death

Toddler Dies in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

WWE WrestleMania live

2 hours ago
LSG

LSG vs GT standouts

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp on MU vs ARS

2 hours ago
Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah in record books

2 hours ago
Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 3 Held

JP Nadda

2 hours ago
A constable and a senior police officer were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Pak Bomb Attack

2 hours ago
LSG Captain KL Rahul After Loss in IPL 2024 1st Match

Rahul on M Siddharth

2 hours ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her husband Prince of Wales William

William, Kate Anxious

2 hours ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

3 hours ago
Jos Buttler

IPL 2024: Points Table

3 hours ago
UP: 35-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Sticks

UP: 35-Year-Old Man

3 hours ago
UP: Youth Dies Due to Drowning at Water Park of Noida Mall

Youth Dies in Noida

3 hours ago
Ravi Bishnoi takes a one handed screamer against GT

Bishnoi takes Kane

3 hours ago
BR Sharath

Who is BR Sharath?

3 hours ago
AIIMS

Man Kills Pregnant Woman

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Jo Bharat Ko Aankh Dikhate The Aab Woh...': PM's Veiled Dig at Pak

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. Hardik Pandya's reaction to Romario Shepherd's blockbuster finish- WATCH

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo