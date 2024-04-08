Houston-bound Boeing-737 Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after it took off from the Denver International Airport | Image:X

Denver: In another Boeing mishap, a Houston-bound Boeing-737 Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing a few minutes after it took off from the Denver International Airport on Sunday after it was noticed that a piece of the engine cowling detached and dangled off, while the aircraft was taking off from the airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was bound for Houston in Texas. The incident was captured by a passenger on his mobile phone following which the video went viral on social media.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the engine part is dangling off mid-air, as the passenger kept filming the incident.

Fortunately, the aircraft safely returned to the Denver International Airport, and no injuries have been reported. After the incident, the FAA has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

This is not the first that the Boeing aircraft has shown malfunction. Earlier this month, a Boeing 787 flight from Denver to London had reportedly developed a crack in its windshield pushing the pilot to divert the plane to the Chicago Airport.

JUST IN : A BOEING 737-800 OPERATED BY SOUTHWEST WAS FORCED TO TURN AROUND AND LAND BACK AFTER ITS ENGINE COVER BROKE OFF AND HIT THE PLANES WING DURNING TAKE OFF$BA pic.twitter.com/7EGPKxuzsJ — GURGAVIN (@gurgavin)

It is being said that the course was changed about an hour into the flight, following which the plane safely landed at the Chicago O’Hare Airport.

In December 2023, a Norse Atlantic flight from Orlando to London had to keep continuing despite a crack in the windshield, as per reports.

