Houthis Announce Immediate Ceasefire Soon After Trump's Victory In US Elections: Sources

Houthi supporters raise their machine guns during an anti-US and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen. | Image: AP

Yemen: Houthis, an Iran-aligned rebel group based in Yemen announced immediate ceasefire in the international waters after Trump’s victory in the US elections. According to reports, the terrorist group has claimed that their actions in the international waters were purely defensive. Houthis have been against US, Israel and conducted various rallies calling against western nations.

However, they have now called for an immediate ceasefire post Trumps’ victory knowing his tough stand on terrorism.

Houthis, who expressed their support for Palestinians, have in the past targeted merchant ships including UKs in the international waters. Now sources have said that knowing Donald Trump 's tough stand on terror acts, the Yemen-based rebel group have called for a ceasefire.

In one of their recent actions, Houthis claimed responsibility for drones launched from Yemen that targeted the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Eilat last month.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed intercepting a UAV several kilometres off the coast of Tel Aviv but have not commented on any incidents in the area of Eilat.

In another attack in October, Houthi rebels targeted a ship traveling through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, though it escaped undamaged, authorities said.

The attack marked the end of an 18-day lull in reported assaults attributed to the Houthis, who have been attacking ships traveling through the Red Sea corridor for nearly a year now over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip.