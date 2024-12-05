How Elon Musk Responded to X User’s Witty DOGE Post: ‘Your Are Trying to Starve Me!’

New York: Billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk, sparked laughter when he took to X to share a tweet of James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough), where the picture is a polital cartoon by (@grok). The tweet humorously targeted DOGE, soon to be run by Musk.

Billionaire Elon Musk re-shared on Social media post

The tweet of James captioned “@DOGE will cut spending in Washington, and the squeals will be deafening.”

The Ceo of DOGE, Musk shared the tweet by posting a laughing emoji, as he figured the humor behind the picture.

The photo shared by James, where a man is having a meal with full of platters and Musk in taking a small plate to eat, the picture was in context of the company DOGE cutting spending in Washington.

It captioned, guy saying “You're trying to starve me!” and Musk replying “I'm taking only one plate!”

This is not the first time Elon Musk has shared a tweets posted by others. In a similar incident, he posted a tweet by Scottie pippen's and sparked attention.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)