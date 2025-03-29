'How Many Kids Did You Molest With Jeffrey Epstein?’: Canadian PM Carney Heckled at Campaign Event

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was left surprised after being asked about his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein during a campaign stop. | Image: X

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was left surprised after being asked about his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein during a campaign stop.

During a campaign speech for the upcoming Canadian elections, Carney was interrupted by a heckler who shouted, “How many kids did you molest with Jeffrey Epstein?”

The comment comes after photos of the Canadian PM with Epstein’s longtime accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, surfaced online.

A video of the incident was shared on X with the caption, “Canadian PM Mark Carney visibly shocked after a heckler asks him ‘how many kids did you molst with Jeffrey Epstein?’”

However, Carney’s supporters alleged that this was orchestrated by his conservative opponent, Pierre Poilievre.

“This is another example of how Pierre Poilievre and [his PR head] have always played politics, and it shows again how terrified they are to fight Mark Carney,” a Carney ally told a leading Canadian media outlet.

Earlier, a Reuters report stated that an image of Carney sitting on a beach with jailed British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was likely AI-generated.

The image surfaced on social media with the caption: “Why was Canada’s new Liberal woke Prime Minister Mark Carney on Epstein Island with Ghislaine Maxwell & Tom Hanks!!!”

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted child sex offender. In 2005, he was accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old. Officials identified around 36 girls who alleged that Epstein had sexually abused them.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution, serving around 13 months in custody.