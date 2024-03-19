Advertisement

90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal, Joseph Zen has been arrested from Hong Kong allegedly for colluding with foreign forces. The religious leader has also been accused of endangering China's national security by associating and supporting a now-defunct organisation that funded and provided legal aid to 2019 anti-China protestors. Apart from Zen, Chinese authorities launched a massive crackdown on suspected dissidents, leading to the arrest of popular Cantopop singer and actor Denise Ho, BBC reported.

"Arresting a 90-year-old cardinal for his peaceful activities has to be a shocking new low for Hong Kong, illustrating the city's free fall in human rights in the past two years," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The Vatican too expressed condemnation of the arrest of the cardinal. The Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong in a statement said they are "extremely concerned about the safety and condition of Cardinal Joseph." Apart from Mr. Zen, ex-Hong Kong legislator Margaret Ng and academic Dr. Hui Po Keung were also detained on suspicion of appealing to foreign governments or organisations to impose hefty penalties on Beijing, hence, violating the national security laws of China.

[Cardinal Joseph Zen at new year protests in Hong Kong. Image: AP]

Who is Cardinal Joseph Zen?

Cardinal Joseph Zen is of Chinese descent and fled Shanghai after the Communist Party (CCP) took over Beijing about 70 years ago. The former archbishop of Hong Kong has long been an avid critic of the Chinese government and voiced concerns about the Catholics living on the mainland. He is affectionately called 'Grandpa Cardinal.'

Cardinal Zen has mostly decried Roman Catholic Church's growing interest in seeking to mend relations with Beijing for decades. He has publically slammed the Vatican for "selling out" to China by appointing pro-Beijing bishops. In turn, China labelled Cardinal Zen as a "lawless anti-Chinese person," BBC reported.

Beijing expands crackdown in Hong Kong

China has recently expanded its vindictive crackdown on dissents. In addition, it has increased prosecution on actions under charges or threats to national security. The crackdowns have expanded to Hong Kong's cultural, religious, economic, educational, and government sectors. As per NPR, the pro-China police on Wednesday said that the cardinal was a trustee of 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund. Another person was arrested alongside Zen. The 37-year-old was detained for failing to "properly register the funds" of the organisation which closed down in 2021.

Scores of activists, journalists, and people from several sectors have been arrested since China imposed the controversial and stringent National Security Law (NSL) in 2020 after the anti-China demonstrations of 2019. Leading pro-democracy supporters have fled to Taiwan, Britain and elsewhere in fear of their lives, NPR reported. The US on Thursday lashed out at Beijing for Cardinal Zen's arrest, with Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska calling Chinese President Xi Jinping "a pathetic coward," who is "afraid of truth-tellers."

(Image: AP)