Published 06:02 IST, August 6th 2024
Hundreds in Israel Mark the 5th Birthday of a Child Held Hostage in Gaza
Hundreds in Tel Aviv release orange balloons for Ariel Bibas' 5th birthday. Ariel and his brother remain hostages in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hundreds Release Balloons to Mark Fifth Birthday of Child Held Captive by Hamas | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
06:02 IST, August 6th 2024