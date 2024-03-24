Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:43 IST
Hungary: 4 Killed, At Least 7 Injured as Rally Car Hits Spectators
The accident occured during a race between the twons of Labatlan and Bajot in northwest Hungary.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
Budapest: A rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, police said. The accident occurred during a race between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary, the Komárom-Esztergom County police said in a statement.
Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories11 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.