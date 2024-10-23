Published 17:05 IST, October 23rd 2024
Hungary's Orbán Claims EU Seeks To Topple His Government
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed in a speech on Wednesday that the European Union seeks to topple his government and install a puppet regime in the Central European country, an escalation of open hostility toward the bloc by the member considered Russia's closest ally.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:05 IST, October 23rd 2024