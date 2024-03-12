Advertisement

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stirred controversy with remarks suggesting that if former President Donald Trump were to win reelection, he would withhold financial aid to Ukraine. Orbán's comments came following a meeting with Trump in Florida, where he asserted that Trump has a detailed plan to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Orbán, Trump's alleged plan involves withholding financial and military support to Ukraine, believing that without American assistance, Ukraine would not be able to sustain its efforts against Russia. "Trump will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war," Orbán stated to state media in Hungary, adding, "Therefore, the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine can not stand on its own feet."

Trump, a man of peace?

Orbán's remarks highlight his perception of Trump as a "man of peace" and emphasize his belief that Trump's leadership would lead to global stability. He suggested that Trump's approach to international relations would bring about peace in regions like the Middle East and Ukraine.

“President Trump was a president of peace, he commanded respect in the world, and thus he created the conditions for peace. During his presidency there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. And there would be no war today if he were still president of the United States,” Orban said.

The Hungarian leader also praised Trump's leadership style, describing him as a decisive figure who commands respect. Trump reciprocated the praise, calling Orbán a "great leader" and commending his straightforward approach to governance.

Bad news for Ukraine?

The comments made by Orbán have sparked debate over the potential ramifications of Trump's return to power, particularly regarding U.S. foreign policy and its implications for international conflicts. Ukraine will certainly be worried if US stops backing them in their war against Russia.

As Orbán's remarks continue to reverberate, they underscore the complex dynamics at play in international relations and the potential impact of political decisions on global conflicts.