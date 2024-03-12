×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Hungary's Orbán Claims Trump Would Withhold Aid to Ukraine if Reelected

The Hungarian leader also praised Trump's leadership style, describing him as a decisive figure who commands respect.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Donald Trump and Viktor Orban
Donald Trump and Viktor Orban | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stirred controversy with remarks suggesting that if former President Donald Trump were to win reelection, he would withhold financial aid to Ukraine. Orbán's comments came following a meeting with Trump in Florida, where he asserted that Trump has a detailed plan to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Orbán, Trump's alleged plan involves withholding financial and military support to Ukraine, believing that without American assistance, Ukraine would not be able to sustain its efforts against Russia. "Trump will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war," Orbán stated to state media in Hungary, adding, "Therefore, the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine can not stand on its own feet."

Advertisement

Trump, a man of peace?

Orbán's remarks highlight his perception of Trump as a "man of peace" and emphasize his belief that Trump's leadership would lead to global stability. He suggested that Trump's approach to international relations would bring about peace in regions like the Middle East and Ukraine.

Advertisement

“President Trump was a president of peace, he commanded respect in the world, and thus he created the conditions for peace. During his presidency there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. And there would be no war today if he were still president of the United States,” Orban said. 

The Hungarian leader also praised Trump's leadership style, describing him as a decisive figure who commands respect. Trump reciprocated the praise, calling Orbán a "great leader" and commending his straightforward approach to governance.

Advertisement

Bad news for Ukraine?

The comments made by Orbán have sparked debate over the potential ramifications of Trump's return to power, particularly regarding U.S. foreign policy and its implications for international conflicts. Ukraine will certainly be worried if US stops backing them in their war against Russia. 

Advertisement

As Orbán's remarks continue to reverberate, they underscore the complex dynamics at play in international relations and the potential impact of political decisions on global conflicts.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

18 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

23 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

an hour ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo