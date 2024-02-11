Advertisement

BUDAPEST: Hungarian President Katalin Novák resigned on Saturday amidst a growing public backlash against her decision last year to pardon a man implicated in a child sexual abuse scandal. Novák, who was scheduled to make a trip to Qatar at the time, instead cancelled the trip and gave a televised address announcing that she had made a mistake issuing the pardon and that she was stepping down for a decision that caused “bewilderment and unrest for many people”. Her decision came after protests in the Hungarian capital of Budapest calling for her resignation.

Novák, who is not only the youngest president in the nation's history but also its first female president, had issued the pardon last year as part of a larger tranche of two dozen pardons she issued ahead of Pope Francis' visit in April.

It was recently disclosed to the general public that one of the people pardoned at the time was the deputy director of a children's home who had been sentenced to more than three years in prison back in 2018 for covering up the sexual abuse of minors by the institution's director. The director reportedly abused at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016.

“Based on the request for clemency and the information available, I decided in April last year in favour of clemency in the belief that the convict did not abuse the vulnerability of the children entrusted to him," said Novák.

“I made a mistake because the decision to pardon and the lack of justification were apt to raise doubts about zero tolerance for paedophilia. But here, there is not and nor can there be any doubt,” she added.

Novák is not the only Hungarian public figure caught up in this scandal, with then-justice minister Judit Varga also facing backlash for signing off on the pardons issued by the president. Vargas, on Saturday, announced in a Facebook post that she was taking a step back from public life for endorsing the pardon.

Specifically, she said that she would resign from her seat as a member of the Hungarian Parliament.

With inputs from AP.