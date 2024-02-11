English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

Hungary's President Resigns After Backlash Over Pardon to Man Convicted of Covering Up Child Abuse

Katalin Novák resigned on Saturday, stating that she made a mistake pardoning the deputy director of a children's home who covered up the abuse of minors.

Digital Desk
Hungarian President Katalin Novák resigned during a televised address on Saturday.
Hungarian President Katalin Novák resigned during a televised address on Saturday. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BUDAPEST: Hungarian President Katalin Novák resigned on Saturday amidst a growing public backlash against her decision last year to pardon a man implicated in a child sexual abuse scandal. Novák, who was scheduled to make a trip to Qatar at the time, instead cancelled the trip and gave a televised address announcing that she had made a mistake issuing the pardon and that she was stepping down for a decision that caused “bewilderment and unrest for many people”. Her decision came after protests in the Hungarian capital of Budapest calling for her resignation.   

Novák, who is not only the youngest president in the nation's history but also its first female president, had issued the pardon last year as part of a larger tranche of two dozen pardons she issued ahead of Pope Francis' visit in April.

Advertisement

It was recently disclosed to the general public that one of the people pardoned at the time was the deputy director of a children's home who had been sentenced to more than three years in prison back in 2018 for covering up the sexual abuse of minors by the institution's director. The director reportedly abused at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016.  

“Based on the request for clemency and the information available, I decided in April last year in favour of clemency in the belief that the convict did not abuse the vulnerability of the children entrusted to him," said Novák. 

Advertisement

“I made a mistake because the decision to pardon and the lack of justification were apt to raise doubts about zero tolerance for paedophilia. But here, there is not and nor can there be any doubt,” she added. 

Novák is not the only Hungarian public figure caught up in this scandal, with then-justice minister Judit Varga also facing backlash for signing off on the pardons issued by the president. Vargas, on Saturday, announced in a Facebook post that she was taking a step back from public life for endorsing the pardon. 

Advertisement

Specifically, she said that she would resign from her seat as a member of the Hungarian Parliament.

With inputs from AP. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement