Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Hungary Set To Ratify Sweden’s NATO Accession Today; Here’s All You Need To Know

Stockholm applied for the membership to NATO on May 18, 2022 in wake of Russia’s “special military operation" in Ukraine.

Zaini Majeed
Hungary NATO Sweden Russia Ukraine Putin
Ulf Kristersson (left) and Viktor Orban in Budapest. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, is set to ratify the Sweden’s membership bid for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] on Monday, February 26 after nearly a 21-month long procrastination and foot dragging. Hungary, deemed a “troublemaker” by Europe for backsliding in its democratic fabric and on rule of law under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, objected to Sweden’s entry without a clear reason other than Swedish criticism of Hungarian democracy. 

No substantive objections were tabled by the ruling Fidesz party.

Advertisement

In a historic breakthrough, just a month after Ankara’s legislators endorsed the Scandinavian nation’s accession, lifting the major hurdle on previously non-aligned neutral state, Hungary’s Russia-aligned prime minister has agreed to break the impasse.

Finland and Sweden on Wednesday morning (18 May 2022) simultaneously handed in their official letters of application to join NATO. (NATO)

'Reconstructing the trust'

Budapest agreed to approve Sweden’s accession protocol after a visit by the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson last Friday to Hungary. "A deal on defense and military capacities helps to reconstruct the trust between the two countries,” needed to break the logjam, Hungary’s Orbán said at a joint press conference alongside Swedish counterpart Kristersson.

The two countries inked the bilateral arms deal that earmarked the  Sweden’s longstanding policy shift of neutrality. "We do not agree on everything, but we do agree that we should work more actively together when we have a common ground," Kristersson said. "We're both members of EU and, soon, we are both allies in NATO."

Advertisement

Orban, agreeing to his Swedish counterpart, said “We have a mutual trust of cooperation, which is the basis of guaranteeing of each other's security, so that's the reason why it took some time.” He added, "It's not [about Hungary] changing our mind."

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, right, talks to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. (AP)

Following Russia’s armed invasion of the neighbouring Ukraine and annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts—Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia—the two countries Sweden and Finland, that share approximately 1,340 km (830 miles) long border with Russia, decided to abandon their policy of non alignment. Sweden and Finland historically avoided military alliances to remain neutral in times of war.

Advertisement

Stockholm applied for the membership to NATO on May 18, 2022 in wake of Russia’s “special military operation," while the western military bloc signed the accession protocol for Sweden’s entry on July 5, 2022. 

“Joining NATO is the best way for Sweden to protect its security. The decision was taken in the light of the fundamentally changed security situation following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the Swedish government said in a statement, adding that the decision was backed by cross-party working group that argued that the neutrality states have shifted since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

With Hungary’s ratification of Sweden to NATO, the country will become 32nd member expanding the bloc, a precedent Russia’s Putin uses justifying his war in Ukraine—to deter NATO’s expansionist agenda that brings foreign troops to Moscow’s doorstep and threatens national security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hand of a soldier during his visit to a military training center amid war with Ukraine. (AP)

Sweden's ratification withheld over 'grievances'

While Finland’s accession was approved last year, both Turkey and Hungary withheld Sweden’s ratification over grievances that they said were needed to be addressed by Stockholm before they cleared the last obstacle to the Nordic country's bid.

Turkish President Reep Tayyip Erdogan demanded tougher actions from Swedish counterparts towards the crackdown of Kurdish Workers Party PKK, the Kurd militia that Ankara holds accountable for a July coup. Erdogan vouched for more relaxed rules over arms sales, expecting the United States to work on securing the US Congress' endorsement for sale of F-16 fighter jets to replace his own Air Force’s aging fleet. 

Advertisement
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP)

As Hungary cemented its final hold-out, it was pressurised by the European Union [EU] to fall in line and foster cooperation for alliance’s most signifiant expansion in eastern Europe since 1990s.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Masterpiece Mona Lisa Reveals Leonardo Da Vinci's Secret; Deets Inside

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. Centre mandates minimum age criteria for class 1 admission to 6+years

    Education9 minutes ago

  3. Does an end to WFH also mean revival of MICE activity?

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. India beat England: Team India clinch 5-match series after beating ENG

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Maharashtra: 5-Day Budget Session to Commence Today | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo