Updated March 21st, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Hungary, Slovakia Reiterate Opposition to Sending Arms to Ukraine

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that his country remains opposed to sending arms to Ukraine as “the conflict doesn’t have a military solution.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Hungarian and Slovakian foreign ministers reiterated their stance on Ukraine aid during a meeting with their counterparts from Poland and the Czech Republic.
The Hungarian and Slovakian foreign ministers reiterated their stance on Ukraine aid during a meeting with their counterparts from Poland and the Czech Republic. | Image:AP
Prague:  Four Central European countries remain deeply divided over how to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, their foreign ministers said Thursday. The foreign ministers from the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia met Thursday and discussed a Czech plan to acquire ammunition that Ukraine badly needs from third countries outside the European Union.

“It’s necessary to boost support for Ukraine in all areas including military assistance,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Under the plan, the Czechs seek to obtain 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine. Czech leaders previously said the first shells should be delivered to Ukraine no later than June. At least 18 countries have joined the initiative, Czech leaders have previously said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski called the Czech plan an “excellent idea.” “We’re very happy to contribute,” he said. Sikorski said Poland would contribute funds as well as help deliver the ammunition to the front.

But the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said they are not ready to change their strict refusal to provide arms to Ukraine.

“Hungary has not and will not send any weapons to Ukraine,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Slovakia’s view has not changed because “the conflict doesn’t have a military solution,” its foreign minister, Juraj Blanar, said.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 20:09 IST

