Hungary’s PM Orban Says Western world Will Be Changed After Trump Takes Office

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said that the Western world will be changed once Donald Trump takes office in January.

In comments to Hungary’s state broadcaster on Friday, Orban said the world was "living in a dangerous time," highlighting the political troubles in France and Germany, as well as the situation in Syria.

But he added that "calmer waters await us" once US President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, saying that "there will be changes in the most important issues."

"As soon as the American president takes office, a turn will happen throughout the Western world," said Orban.

"There will be changes in the most important issues, and these will reach the European continent. And these changes will make things different in a way that is dear to our hearts," he added.

Orban, a leading figure of the far-right in Europe, has long pursued close ties with President Trump and was the first EU leader to publicly endorse the Republican during his campaign for president.