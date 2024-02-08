King wandered into the office part of the shelter, right before he finds snacks in a container placed on top of a shelf. | Image: X

A mischievous dog eager for a snack late at night triggered alarms at an Arizona animal shelter creating a humorous moment captured on video. The canine even attempted to recruit some of his fellow shelter buddies to join in on the mission.

Surveillance footage from Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, situated just 11 miles outside of Phoenix in Tempe, documented the escapade of King, a Husky. The video shows King skillfully swinging open his kennel door before venturing into the lobby areas of the shelter. His curiosity focused on one thing: finding a tasty treat.

Later, King came across a transparent container filled with food perched on a shelf. With strategic precision he nudges the container causing the bin of treats to spill all over the floor.

“This dog is so smart,” said Jodi Polanski, the executive owner of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue to KPHO about the Nov. 16 incident.

“He definitely ruled the place, didn’t he?” she added.

Polanski, who was in her residence sleeping while King orchestrated his escape mentioned waking up when her phone received an alert from the shelter's security system about broken glass.

“My reaction was just definitely surprised,” she said.

“It said a glass broke from inside and I said, ‘How is that possible?’ It went off like three times, and I couldn’t figure out what was going on,” she explained.

Despite his mischievous escapade, King turns out to be a considerate dog, as Polanski reveals that he attempted to unlock the kennels of his canine companions, hoping they could join in the fun.

According to Polanski, there were other dogs in the same area and King persistently tried to open their kennels, displaying a genuine desire to celebrate with his friends.

However, King's canine companions did not partake in his adventure and he found himself enjoying the snack alone as alarms echoed through the shelter. In response to the situation, Polanski promptly called the police to rush to the shelter and assess the scene. Meanwhile, she continued monitoring the security footage from her residence.

The security footage captured a police officer arriving at the lobby door and realising that King had successfully escaped his kennel. As the officer enters the shelter the enthusiastic King greets him with exuberance, seemingly thinking that the cop might be there to join in the festivities.

The officer escorted King back to his kennel. Soon after, the footage captures the officer taking the responsibility of cleaning up the mess created by King. Upon completing the task, the cop appears to sigh in relief before exiting the scene.

In an attempt to connect with the officer and express gratitude, Polanski's efforts prove futile. She assumes the well-intentioned officer simply aimed to fulfill his duty, ensuring that all was in order at the shelter.

