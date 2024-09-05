sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Hunter Biden Plans To Change 'Not Guilty' Plea In $1.4 Million Tax Case

Published 23:42 IST, September 5th 2024

Hunter Biden Plans To Change 'Not Guilty' Plea In $1.4 Million Tax Case

The case in Los Angeles court accuses Hunter Biden of a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes while pulling in millions of dollars.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hunter Biden with wife Melissa Cohen Biden
Hunter Biden, right, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive in federal court for jury selection for his trial on felony tax charges. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:42 IST, September 5th 2024