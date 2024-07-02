Published 11:53 IST, July 2nd 2024
Hurricane Beryl grows to Category 5 strength as it razes southeast Caribbean islands
Beryl ripped off doors, windows and roofs in homes across the southeastern Caribbean on Monday after making landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada as the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, fuelled by its record warm waters.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hurricane Beryl Grows to Category 5 strength | Image: AP News
