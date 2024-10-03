sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Hurricane Kirk Could Cause Life Threatening Surf Conditions Along US East Coast In Bahamas

Published 21:53 IST, October 3rd 2024

Hurricane Kirk Could Cause Life Threatening Surf Conditions Along US East Coast In Bahamas

Kirk was a Category 3 storm in the central Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen further, but was expected to remain away from land.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hurricane Kirk
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Kirk strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:53 IST, October 3rd 2024