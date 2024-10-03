Published 21:53 IST, October 3rd 2024
Hurricane Kirk Could Cause Life Threatening Surf Conditions Along US East Coast In Bahamas
Kirk was a Category 3 storm in the central Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen further, but was expected to remain away from land.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Kirk strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:53 IST, October 3rd 2024